One of Auckland's newest speed cameras stands out more than ever.

A static speed camera in Parnell now features a prominent sign with a giant arrow pointing to where it is perched.

The camera on Tamaki Drive is one of 33 locations across the country where new digital cameras were installed earlier this year.

It came as part of the third phase of a $10 million static camera expansion programme.

A new speed camera located on Tamaki Drive where someone had attached a warning arrow under it. Photo / Dean Purcell.

All the sites that received new cameras were identified as having a high crash risk based on analysis from independent traffic experts on fatal and injury crashes.

At the time of their introduction Inspector Peter McKennie, the operations manager of road policing, denied that speed cameras were used to collect revenue, pointing to the fact that money from camera infringements goes to the Crown's consolidated fund, not to police.

International research showed speed cameras encouraged drivers to slow down and reduced speeds helped reduced injuries and fatalities on roads, he said.

"Road crashes have devastating impacts on families and communities," he said.

"We're only interested in the impact the cameras have on encouraging people to slow down to safe and appropriate speeds, so they get to their destination safely."

McKennie said the expansion programme would be backed by other measures, including a highly visible police presence on high risk routes.