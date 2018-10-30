Rotorua designers are eagerly waiting to see what the Duchess of Sussex might wear on the Rotorua leg of the royal tour today.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are visiting the city as part of their tour of New Zealand.

Fashion designer Adrienne Whitewood said she had been working hard to dress some of the people involved in the tour but had no idea what the duchess might wear.

"I'm dressing Turanga [Merito] who is singing for her, and Kahurangi [Maxwell], who is interpreting].

"We've been going through so many designs, I'm a bit stressed and I'm not even dressing Meghan."

Whitewood said she couldn't wait to see what the duchess wore.

"The whole thing has been exciting. To see her coming is really cool for our town."

Leilani Rickard, who is one half of the grandmother/granddaughter duo behind Natura Aura, said she was hoping to secure a good spot at the Government Gardens and catch a glimpse of what she was wearing.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be in Rotorua on Wednesday. Photo / Chris Jackson Getty Images

She said she had been looking at what the duchess wore during the Pacific tour.

"I think it's very her. You can sort of see what styles she likes so it will be interesting to see what she wears here."

Rickard said she hope to catch Meghan in merino as the weather had been colder.