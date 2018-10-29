A man suffered a more-than two-month delay in getting treatment after a doctor mistook testicular cancer for a cyst.

The doctor - who can not be named for legal reasons - was found in breach for failing to provide services with reasonable care and skill to a man with testicular cancer, Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill found.

Hill instructed the GP to provide the man with a written apology as well as supplying HDC with evidence furthering his education and training regarding testicular masses.

The patient - who had a vasectomy noted in his medical records - presented to the doctor in April 2016 with a lump in his right testicle.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After examining the testicle, the doctor concluded the lump was an epdidymal cyst.

The doctor told HDC he advised the man to return for a follow up if his symptoms persisted but this was not documented in his notes and the man said he was never told this.

Then, in June 2016, the man saw a different GP at the same medical centre as the cyst had continued to grow and the right testicle was bigger than the left.

The man was referred for a ultrasound, which was carried out three weeks later.

Results from the ultrasound revealed the lump was likely to be testicular cancer and a referral was made for an urgent urology test at the public hospital, which confirmed the findings.

Five days later the right testicle was removed, and a subsequent CT scan revealed lung cancer, which required chemotherapy treatment.

The medical centre was not found vicariously or directly liable for any breach of the code.