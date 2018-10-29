A resident was left badly injured after being attacked by a screwdriver-wielding burglar trying to break into a home.

The incident in Onepoto Rd in Hauraki on Auckland's North Shore unfolded on Friday night around 11.30pm after a tenant realised someone was trying to prise open a window of their house.

The tenant's daughter-in-law recounted the event and warned others to be extra vigilant in a social media post.

"The man escaped after a tussle with my father-in-law but [it] has left him with a black eye and other injuries from a screwdriver that he used to pry a window open to gain access.

Advertisement

"This seemed to be a calculated robbery as they knew what they were getting and where they needed to go so must have been watching the house in preparation," the woman said.

Police said they were investigating a burglary that occurred on Onepoto Rd, Hauraki on Friday.

Around 11.25pm a man entered the address and was disturbed by an occupant who has assaulted, leaving them with minor injuries, police said.

The alleged offender was described as a 35 to 45-year-old male with olive skin and of solid build, approximately between 165-170cm tall.

A resident in Onepoto Rd related how a burglary turned violent last Friday night.

"He was wearing a green duffle coat/jacket with jeans and a white shirt and baseball cap," a police spokeswoman said.

Police asked any residents in the Hauraki area with CCTV cameras operating to contact them if their cameras captured any suspicious persons between 10pm and midnight on Friday, October 26.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant Bolton at Waitemata East Police on 09 2137837.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"I am posting this to warn people to be extra vigilant with their security. Please keep an eye out for your neighbours. Especially those who live alone," the woman said.

The warnings and call for help come amidst Operation Sync, a police crackdown on break-ins and thefts that have traditionally spiked in the Waitemata area at this time of year.

Police data showed break-ins and theft were one of the biggest concerns in the area with more than 2200 theft and related offences occurring in the area in October and November last year.

In 2016 the number was 2404.

The operation planned to reduce those numbers further.