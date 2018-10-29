A breakdown in the bus lane on the Northwestern Motorway is causing delays for Aucklanders during their morning commute.

A crash on Puhinui Rd was partially blocking the left lane just after Campana Rd also causing delays for people heading towards the airport.

It comes as heavy traffic is being reported across the city's key arterial routes and NZTA warns of limited access to Wynyard Quarter during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit this afternoon.

NZTA is reporting traffic is heavy for citybound traffic between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd then through Te Atatu Rd to St Lukes.

The delays were caused by a breakdown blocking the bus lane on The Causeway.

Westbound traffic on the motorway is free-flowing and so is traffic on the Waterview Tunnel travelling southbound.

#AklTraffic heavy & slow on all motorways in wet conditions this morning. Please allow a little extra time, #DriveSafe & mind your following distance ^TP pic.twitter.com/AFWZgwtDJ8 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 29, 2018

Southwestern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Drury and Takanini then between East Tamaki and Greenlane.

Southbound: Heavy through Newmarket.

Southwestern Motorway

Southbound: Heavy at Hillsborough Rd

Northbound: Heavy through Puhinui Rd

Waterview Tunnel northbound: Free flowing.