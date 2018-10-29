Two South Otago friends who died while diving for pāua in the Catlins at the weekend were in their element, family members say.

The Otago Daily Times named them as Mitchell McPhee, 23, and Malcolm Ward, 51, both of Balclutha, with their families' permission.

After a search of 20km of southern coastline, about 10am yesterday the police national dive squad retrieved the bodies from the ocean close to Ward Rock, at the southern end of Purakaunui Bay in the Catlins.

The discovery followed a 36-hour search involving more than 30 volunteers, after the men failed to return home on Saturday night.

Search and Rescue gather at the Catlins SAR in Owaka after finding 2 Divers at Purakaunui. Photo / ODT

Both had experience in pāua diving, and McPhee had been honing his skills with more experienced divers such as Ward, his sister, Lauren Buckingham, of Waimate, said.

"He loved being in the ocean, ever since he was a little boy down the family crib in Kaka Point. He'd give everything a go, and give it full throttle."

She described McPhee as a "lovable, mischievous" person.

"Loyal was the biggest word for Mitch, with a huge heart."

Ward's sister, Karen Ward, of Ōmārama, said he was a "proud dad" and much-loved family man, leaving behind wife Deana and three school-age children.

"He'd pull your leg, but at heart he was a soft soul - like a giant teddy bear who was always ready with a hug."

She said Ward was not only familiar with Purakaunui Bay, but also highly safety-conscious.

"It's just a mystery how they came to grief out there."

Senior Constable Murray Hewitson, of Owaka, said it was too early to speculate on the cause.