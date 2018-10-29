Wellington bus drivers will end a strike which began on Thursday last week, much to the delight of the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Earlier this evening Metlink was informed the industrial action will end at 2am tomorrow.

Strikes began on Thursday but had a minimal impact on bus services in Wellington and the Hutt Valley, the regional council said.

Council chief executive Greg Campbell said it was pleasing the bus drivers had cancelled the strike actions but he regrets the uncertainty around them.

"Despite potential disruption from the strike action, overall performance of the new network has continued to improve, with statistics remaining strong," he said.

"Even with strike action, overall 96 per cent of bus services ran last week."

The strike actions had no implications on school services he said and Metlink and its drivers are constantly improving.

Campbell said the performance target for Metlink is 99.5 per cent and the indicator of punctuality at point of departure was 92.7 per cent last week.