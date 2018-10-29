Two people have died following a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Ohakuri, south of Tokoroa

One further person has critical injuries and another is seriously injured.

State Highway 1 remains closed.

Diversions remain in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 5.15pm and had two ambulances in attendance. A rescue helicopter was also on its way.

She said they were treating one person who was in a serious condition.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

