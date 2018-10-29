Two brothers accused of assault after an alleged Greymouth fracas at the weekend have appeared in court today.

Ethan Campbell, 19, and Ace Campbell, 18, appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

Police were called to the Greymouth suburb of Arnott Heights at around 3.30am yesterday to reports of an assault.

The pair are jointly charged with assaulting one male, and with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, injuring another male.

The elder brother is separately accused of assaulting two other males.

Judge Brian Callaghan denied bail for Ethan Campbell today and remanded him custody.

Ace Campbell was granted bail.

The brothers were remanded to appear at Greymouth District Court on November 7.

