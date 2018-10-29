A woollen kiwi is among baby gifts to be presented to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they touch down in the City of Sails.

Prince Harry and Meghan are due to arrive in Auckland tomorrow and will see them greeting members of the public during a walkabout at the Karanga Plaza and Viaduct area - weather permitting.

Some bus services will be affected and members of the public are advised to check the Auckland Transport website for updates.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said people were impressed by the royal couple's warm and personal approach and Aucklanders were looking forward to welcoming them to the city.

The royals are scheduled to walk around the Viaduct at 4pm and will be accompanied by the mayor.

Goff revealed Auckland's gift for baby Sussex - and it seems council staff have been busy knitting.

"As a gift from Auckland, council staff have knitted some beautiful woollen clothing for their future baby and we are also presenting two children's books - A is for Auckland and A is for Aotearoa - to remind them of their visit here," he said.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and taking advantage of the coverage of their visit by the world media to showcase our city.''

The Duke and Duchess are also due to take part in a gumboot-throwing competition while in Auckland; as well as meeting representatives of the Pillars charity - a charity set up for the children of prisoners.

The royal couple will later attend a reception hosted by the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.