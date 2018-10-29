Keepers were surprised to find an unusual amount of capybara pups born at Wellington Zoo on Friday morning.

Wellington Zoo shared the news of the seven pups on Facebook along with adorable photos.

"This morning our keepers were surprised to see not one, not two, but seven capybara pups in the habitat with first-time mum, Iapa!", Wellington Zoo wrote on its Facebook page.

Can I take one home please? Photo / Wellington Zoo Facebook

"Iapa and her seven pups are doing well so far and the whole herd are settling in with the new arrivals."

The Zoo explained that because of the very large litter, they a monitoring the capybara family frequently to make sure they are comfortable.

"The average litter size for capybara is about 3-4 pups," they wrote.

"It is still very early days and with a litter this size, we will be monitoring the group closely and minimising our disturbance inside the habitat."

Because of this decision, eager fans will have to wait to see the pups at the zoo.

So cute! Photo / Wellington Zoo

"For those of you who are planning a visit to see these little guys, please be aware that they will be kept inside for now, out of view, so we can monitor them closely," they continued on Facebook.

"We will keep you posted on when they are okay to come out into the habitat."

They said it's too early to determine the sex of the pups, but will keep everyone updated on their progress.