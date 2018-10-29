A Christchurch school teacher has appeared in court today accused of dealing methamphetamine.

The teacher, in his 50s, appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court this afternoon charged with possession of 1.5 grams of the Class A controlled drug for supply, as well as possession of a glass P pipe.

He is jointly charged with 46-year-old Richard Jody Williams.

Defence counsel Chris Nolan applied for interim name suppression for the teacher, which was granted by Judge Brian Callaghan.

Advertisement

Both men were remanded on bail to come back to court on November 20.