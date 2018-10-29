A Christchurch businessman facing $250,000 in tax and dishonesty offences has appeared in court today on 26 new fraud and theft charges.

The 44-year-old, who has interim name suppression, first appeared at Christchurch District Court earlier this month.

He is accused of multiple tax offences, totaling $250,000, which relate to alleged unpaid PAYE and GST.

And he has also been charged with 10 dishonesty-related charges, including using a man's bank card to obtain cash, dishonestly using the man's cellphone to obtain $35,000, and another charge of fraudulently obtaining $12,660.

Advertisement

The man was arrested on Friday on new charges which relate to accusations of $108,446 in theft by failing to account, and other fraud charges amounting to $69,389 frauds.

He appeared before a Justice of the Peace on Saturday where police opposed bail. The case was stood down until this morning for a District Court judge to consider his bail application made by defence counsel Craig Ruane.

Judge Brian Callaghan granted bail and continued interim name suppression until Thursday when the man is next scheduled to appear in court.