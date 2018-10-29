

A four-year-old child suffered deep cuts to the face when a dog attacked them at the Waipukurau trolley derby.

The Central Hawke's Bay District Council is now asking the owner to come forward after the child required medical treatment due to the attack.

A council spokesperson said it was too early to determine whether there would be any charges or whether the dog would be destoyed.

"We are working to formally identify the dog and the owner."

Three dog attacks have so far been reported in Central Hawke's Bay this financial year.

"Dog owners have an obligation to ensure their dogs are under control at all times to protect the safety of whanau and the community.

"If any dog owner wants more information about how to control their dog or are concerned about their dogs behaviour, we encourage them to contact our Animal Control Services Team here at Council or seek other professional advice."

A woman bitten in Otane last year prompted those who had suffered similar instances, to report them to Animal Control.

Seventy-year-old Susie Smith was too scared to walk or ride down certain streets in Otane because of problems with aggressive and unrestrained dogs, including a February 22 attack when she was bitten on the leg.

She reported the incident to CHB District Council's animal control unit which she said resulted in a woman being issued with an infringement notice and fined.

"Animal control does an excellent job but I believe the problem is that many people do not report incidents believing, possibly, that they are the only ones affected by this growing problem," she said at the time.

Dogs that attacked people or stock could be classified as menacing or dangerous, impounded by council and could be potentially destroyed, depending on the outcome of an investigation. Owners could also face prosecution,