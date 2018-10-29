The severity of Zachary Gravatt's meningococcal disease may have been detected sooner if he was seen earlier by an experienced senior intensive care doctor, an expert witness says.

And the expert has identified problems in the antibiotic treatment of Gravatt.

But Dr David Knight, a Christchurch Hospital intensive care specialist, also said he didn't feel comfortable commenting on the "likelihood of an improved outcome".

Gravatt died.

Knight was giving evidence today at the re-opened inquest into Gravatt's July 2009 death.

The re-opening was ordered after an anonymous letter was sent to the 22-year-old Auckland medical student's parents alleging failings in his care at Auckland City Hospital.

Knight said the diagnosis of meningococcal septicaemia should have been made at 5.30pm when the classic rash appeared on Gravatt's body.

Gravatt, who died at 7.15pm, was given 750mg of cefuroxime antibiotic at 4.30pm when the working diagnosis was pneumonia.

"This choice of antibiotic is consistent with many hospitals' inpatient pneumonia guidelines, but in serious infections the normal recommended dose is 1500mg," Knight said.

After meningococcal septicaemia was identified, Gravatt was given 2000mg of ceftriaxone antibiotic, the recommended antibiotic treatment and dose for this disease, at 6.40pm.

Knight said cefuroxime is not a recommended first line antibiotic for meningococcal septicaemia, but, at 3000mg, is appropriate for meningitis caused by the same meningococcal bacteria.

Gravatt did not have meningitis.

"However, for the particular strain of [meningococcal bacteria] that Zachary was later found to be suffering from, 750mg is likely to have exceeded the minimum inhibitory concentration …"

"Cefuroxime was probably adequate to treat an intermediate resistant strain of [meningococcal bacteria]. However, the choice and dose of antibiotic were below standard guidelines for treatment of [meningococcal septicaemia].

"Guideline-appropriate antibiotics (ceftriaxone) were prescribed late and then only received after further delay."