The jury trying two men on joint charges of murdering Raymond and James Fleet spent this morning continuing to watch a five-hour DVD recording of a police interview.

It was between one of the defendants, Mikaere James Hura, 21, and Detective Patrick Whitiora made almost two months after the killings.

Hura is on trial in the High Court at Rotorua with Zen Pulemoana, 27. They are charged together with Martin Hone of committing the double murders at a remote Mamaku bush area on August 7 last year.

Hone has already admitted the charges, while another man, Richard Te Kani, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter counts relating to the Fleets.

In his video interview Hura confessed he'd taken a gun to Raymond Fleet's son, Darius's home where methamphetamine was being manufactured. Hura said it had been requested by Hone and Te Kani who seemed a bit paranoid.

Asked by the detective if it was possible a spade was used to beat the Fleets, not a pole as he'd originally said, Hura agreed it could have been because he'd used one in the same area to bury various items.

Hura denied beating either Fleet.

He went on to say after what happened to them, there had been talk from either Hone or Te Kani about burning the truck.

For some weeks after the men's deaths, he'd hidden out at his Nan's because Hone, Te Kani "all of them" had been going to his own home trying to "get" him.

Questioned about a text he sent to his partner on the night of August 7 in which he said he needed a bath and wanted to be held all night, Hura responded this was because he was pretty scared about what happened; he'd just seen someone get murdered, something he'd not witnessed before. "I just wanted my family near me . . . Wanted my kids."

He denied telling his mother some people had been killed.

"I just told her Marty hurted [sic] someone real, real bad ." This had been after he'd texted her that he needed to burn his clothes.

When a post came out about two people missing at Mamaku and later that two people had been found murdered, he started to be "real worried".

Quizzed relating to what happened to methamphetamine once it was manufactured, Hura responded he wasn't sure, maybe it was taken out of town but he'd never been involved in these drop offs.

Hura has also denied three methamphetamine-related charges.

The jury heard last week Pulemoana had exercised his right not to make a formal statement to police.

The final Crown witness, pathologist Dr Simon Stables, has been sworn in and will testify this afternoon.

The trial, which is before Justice Sally Fitzgerald, has entered its third week.