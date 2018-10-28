A sharemilker watched in awe from his tractor as a giant tornado formed near Hamilton.

Sam Owen, who lives at Eureka, was heading west along State Highway 26 in his tractor when he spotted the strange cloud formation in the distance.

"I was really weird. I didn't really know what it was until I got a photo of it just as it was reaching down and it just kind of pulled out and all of a sudden it started to suck out what looked like soil or dust into the atmosphere."

He said the tornado touched down east of Hamilton, near State Highway 1B, about 12.45pm today.

Well, that's not something you see everyday . . #Hamilton #NewZealand #NZ #Weather #Tornado #Twister #Insane #MostexcitingthingtocomefromHamilton Posted by Tawny Madison on Sunday, 28 October 2018

"I stopped at the intersection there and got out of my tractor because I was on my way to do some work and took three photos," he said.

"The first one sort of shows its spoke coming down."

🌪️ FUNNEL CLOUD - HAMILTON 🌪️



This funnel cloud was spotted from Silverdale Rd, east of Hamilton, around 1:00 pm this afternoon!



Photo credit: Alex Fear, NIWA. pic.twitter.com/78PbhamATZ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 29, 2018

The next two photos show the dramatic moment the tornado rips, what he believes is, soil out from the earth.

Owen said he watched the twister for about two or three minutes.

"You just don't expect to see one while driving down the road."

Wintec student Tawny Madison was driving home when she came across the twister on Holland Rd before pulling over and capturing a short video.

"I was just driving home from Wintec and saw it crossing Holland Rd. It was pretty shocking as I've never seen a tornado that close to home before."

View from Hall St, Hamilton, of the tornado. Photo / Luciano Fabretto

WeatherWatch.co.nz says more isolated tornadoes are possible this afternoon in the upper North Island due to instability in the atmosphere, plus warmer than average weather.

There is also the risk of isolated thunderstorms.

The twister was caught on camera. Photo / Sam Owen

"Downpours are likely to come on very quickly and end just as fast. Surface and flash flooding are both possible in localised areas," the forecaster said.

Fire and emergency northern shift manager Megan Ruru said they were not called to the incident.

A Marshmeadow Rd resident said she had never seen clouds move so fast. The tornado lasted five minutes and gradually got bigger, she said.

"I saw the start of a small tornado in the clouds. You could see the clouds swirling.

"I have never seen clouds swirling so much then there was a bit of lightning coming out of it. The tail got longer - it was a twister."