A sharemilker watched in awe from his tractor as a giant tornado formed near Hamilton.

Sam Owen, who lives at Eureka, was heading west along State Highway 26 in his tractor when he spotted the strange cloud formation in the distance.

"I was really weird. I didn't really know what it was until I got a photo of it just as it was reaching down and it just kind of pulled out and all of a sudden it started to suck out what looked like soil or dust into the atmosphere."

He said the tornado touched down east of Hamilton, near State Highway 1B, about 12.45pm today.

"I stopped at the intersection there and got out of my tractor because I was on my way to do some work and took three photos," he said.

"The first one sort of shows its spoke coming down."

The next two photos show the dramatic moment the tornado rips, what he believes is, soil out from the earth.

Owen said he watched the twister for about two or three minutes.

"You just don't expect to see one while driving down the road."

WeatherWatch.co.nz says more isolated tornadoes are possible this afternoon in the upper North Island due to instability in the atmosphere, plus warmer than average weather.

There is also the risk of isolated thunderstorms.

The twister was caught on camera. Photo / Sam Owen

"Downpours are likely to come on very quickly and end just as fast. Surface and flash flooding are both possible in localised areas," the forecaster said.