Police are seeking a man believed to be in the Bay of Plenty.

Shane Wilson, 29, has a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in Tauranga District Court on October 12 for driving matters.

Wilson is believed to be in the Tauranga and wider Western Bay of Plenty area.

Anyone knowing where Wilson was, or has information which could help police find him, is asked to call Tauranga police on 07 577 4300.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11

