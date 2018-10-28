Hip-hop artist Scribe has been freed from prison on electronic bail.

The chart-topping New Zealand rapper, whose real name is Malo Ioane Luafutu, has been in custody since he was arrested after an alleged breach of bail in Christchurch in August.

Scribe denies six charges including four alleged protection order breaches, male assaults female, and assault with intent to injure.

The 39-year-old appeared at Christchurch District Court this morning via audio visual link from custody.

Judge Gary MacAskill remanded him on electronic bail until a judge-alone trial on December 13.

He is yet to be sentenced on a charge of methamphetamine possession.