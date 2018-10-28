A Māori tattoo-inspired diamond pendant is the latest Kiwi crafted item worn by the Duchess of Sussex on her royal tour - and has since sold out.

Meghan Markle was spotted wearing the Tattoo Diamond Pendant by New Zealand designer Jessica McCormack while delivering a speech about women's suffrage at Government House yesterday evening.

Following the appearance of the 0.90 carat diamond necklace, sales for the piece have since surged with the white gold version sold out overnight.

The blackened white gold was still available and was being sold for $17,400.

The necklace was inspired by ancient Māori art form of ta moko with each spiral motif hand-set with variously sized cut diamonds and a single stone at the centre mounted in gold.

New Zealand designer Karen Walker has also experienced an influx of online orders after Meghan has been spotted wearing her earrings, sunglasses and most recently her trench coat while braving the windy Wellington weather.

Meghan wore the brand's black Northern Lights sunglasses and a pair of 9ct gold stud earrings on two separate royal engagements during her official visit to Australia with her husband Prince Harry.

In the 19 hours since the spotting of the sunglasses, the Karen Walker website sold more than seven times the number of units it sold the month previously - most orders came from overseas.

The tailored coat with double-breasted front will sell for $975 when it becomes available in mid-November.

On another official outing to Bondi just days earlier the duchess wore Karen Walker's temptation earrings priced at $399.

A spokesperson for Karen Walker said the brand's retail partners such as department store Neiman Marcus had instantly sold out of the products.