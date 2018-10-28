An historic Whanganui building was all but destroyed by fire this morning.

The building at 256 Victoria Ave is little more than a facade after fire gutted the two-storey building about 3am.

Victoria Ave is closed to traffic while firefighters dampen down hotspots and secure the area.

A nearby resident said he and his wife were woken shortly after 3am.

"It was well alight - a big fire for sure."

The building has been unoccupied for some years and it was thought nobody was inside after the fire started.

"It certainly looks suspicious. How can a fire start if the buiding was empty?"

A firefighter dampens dowen the last remaining sparks after fire engulfed an historic Whanganui building this morning.

