An historic Whanganui building was all but destroyed by fire this morning.
The building at 256 Victoria Ave is little more than a facade after fire gutted the two-storey building about 3am.
Victoria Ave is closed to traffic while firefighters dampen down hotspots and secure the area.
A nearby resident said he and his wife were woken shortly after 3am.
"It was well alight - a big fire for sure."
The building has been unoccupied for some years and it was thought nobody was inside after the fire started.
"It certainly looks suspicious. How can a fire start if the buiding was empty?"