Police and family are still looking for a missing 11-year-old Canterbury girl who was last seen yesterday afternoon.

Christchurch girl Maddison Riley left her home in Parklands about 4.30pm and has not been seen since.

Police confirmed at 6.30am this morning Riley was still missing but it was possible she may have been headed to another family member's house.

"We've been checking with family members and friends, as well as conducting searches of areas around her home and places she is known to visit regularly," Police said.

Canterbury police put the call out on Facebook about 10.30pm last night, urging anyone who might be able to help them find Riley to get in touch.

The police post has now been shared 498 times.