Police are continuing their search for an 11-year-old Christchurch girl this morning.

Maddison Riley left her home in Parklands about 4.30pm yesterday and has not been seen since.

A police spokeswoman said it was possible Maddison was heading to another family member's house.

"We've been checking with family members and friends, as well as conducting searches of areas around her home and places she is known to visit regularly."

Have you seen Maddison? Police have concerns for the safety of missing 11-year-old Maddison Riley. She left her home... Posted by Canterbury Police on Sunday, 28 October 2018

Canterbury police put the call out on Facebook about 10.30pm last night, urging anyone who might be able to help them find Maddison to get in touch.

Anyone who has seen her or has information was urged to contact their local police station.