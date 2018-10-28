Thunderstorms are expected across parts of central and northern New Zealand this morning ahead of windy and wet conditions for most of the country.

A complex low hanging over the Tasman Sea should move over the North Island today and a front associated with the low was expected to cross north of the North Island and northwest Nelson during the morning.

This shows the t-storm risk across the NI on Monday. For the west coast the threat begins by the morning commute, where thunderstorms producing gusty winds, hail, and maybe even a tornado could impact Taranaki.



The best storm threat will be in the PM, decreasing in the evening. pic.twitter.com/o9SeKzOAhA — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 28, 2018

There was a low risk of thunderstorms for northwest Nelson and the North Island from Taranaki to Waikato, and for eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne.

For Northland, most of Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and the west of Bay of Plenty the risk of thunderstorms was moderate for a time in the morning.

"If these thunderstorms occur, they are likely to be accompanied by localised heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 20mm per hour and, for Northland strong wind gusts of 90km/h," MetService said.

Looking ahead, a low hanging over the country would move eastward tomorrow bringing strong winds to the east coast, and brief heavy rain to parts of central New Zealand.

There was low confidence of warning amounts of rain about Wellington, coastal Marlborough including the Sounds and also Wairoa on Tuesday.

A wet day for NZ Monday as an active low pressure system sweeps over northern and central parts, while a slow moving front affects the south. Monday's PM thunderstorm chart shows a moderate risk across much of N Island. https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd ^RK pic.twitter.com/noSp1kHEAs — MetService (@MetService) October 27, 2018

There was also a low confidence of southerly winds reaching gale strength in exposed parts of coastal Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa.

A cold front should move over the South Island from the southwest on Wednesday and over the North Island on Thursday, followed by southwesterly winds.

A broad trough was then forecast to approach the South Island on Friday, bringing rain to the west coast and strong north to northwesterly winds to the south of the Island.

"There is low confidence that north to northwesterly winds may reach severe gale strength in Fiordland on Friday," MetService said.

Your weather

Whangārei: Early morning rain, then showers. Possible heavy and thundery falls with hail. Brisk northwesterly. High 19C Low 12C

Auckland: Morning rain, then showers. Possible heavy and thundery falls with hail. Brisk northwesterly. Morning 18C Low 12C

Tauranga: Often cloudy. Showers from mid-morning, possibly heavy. Northerlies. High 18C Low 12C

Whanganui: Often cloudy. Showers from afternoon, possibly heavy. Northeast turning southerly afternoon. High 19C Low 10C

Napier: Often cloudy. Showers from afternoon, possibly heavy, clearing evening as northeasterlies turn northwest. High 20C Low 9C

Wellington: Often cloudy. A few showers from afternoon. Northerlies turning southerly afternoon. High 17C Low 10C

Christchurch: Often cloudy. Showers, easing for a time in the afternoon. Southerlies developing by evening. High 14C Low 8C

Dunedin: Periods of rain. Southerlies developing evening. High 13C Low 7C



Source: MetService