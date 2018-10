Police have concerns for the safety of a missing 11-year-old Christchurch girl, Maddison Riley.

She left her home in Parklands about 4.30pm and has not been seen since.

Have you seen Maddison? Police have concerns for the safety of missing 11-year-old Maddison Riley. She left her home... Posted by Canterbury Police on Sunday, 28 October 2018

Canterbury police put the call out on Facebook about 10.30pm, urging anyone who might be able to help them find Maddison to get in touch.

Anyone who has seen her or has information is urged to contact their local police station.