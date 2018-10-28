With tears, applause and the gifting of a buzzy bee toy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wrapped up their public meet and greet in Wellington.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some of their evening walking about the Pukeahu National War Memorial park in the capital shaking hands with their screaming fans - leaving emotional messes in their wake.

One inconsolable fan was still crying at least five or 10 minutes after meeting Meghan.

"I can't believe this has happened, I can't believe that I met the royals," said Victoria O'Brien, sobbing uncontrollably.

She gave Meghan flowers and got to shake her hand.

"She was like, just trying to calm me down ... She just said to breathe.

"It's just so incredible to meet her, she's truly just a person who I aspire to become.

"She's just kind and lovely and she cares about everyone."

Elizabeth Garlick brought a sign saying "pregnancy suits you", a nod to Meghan's role in the hit TV show Suits.

"I shook her hand and touched her elbow, we really were embracing each other," Garlick said.

She brought her some kowhai leaves and congratulated her on the baby.

Some of the gifts handed over to the royals include multiple bags of pineapple lumps, a large dog soft toy and a handmade brooch, which Meghan chose to wear.

The broach designer, Alexandra MacKay, 10, from Wellington said she was in shock after meeting the Duchess and having her accept the red rose brooch she made this morning with her friend Rebecca Sainsbury, 10.

A moment everyone was waiting for finally eventuated with the Duke given a buzzy bee toy for their impending arrival. Harry raised it above his head victoriously.

Meghan appeared to be the star of the show, with screams of "I love you Meghan" ringing through the air throughout their walkabout.

"I loved her before she became a Duchess," said Jessa Turnbull, who used to watch Meghan on Suits.

Turnbull was hoping for a close up look at the Duchess.

"I want to look at her in the flesh.

"I just want to tell her that I love her."

Royal fever was in the air - people in the crowd were swept up in the excitement.

As the couple descended the stairs of the war memorial ahead of the meet and greet, one young boy could be heard repeatedly screaming "oh my God".

Others, such as Jered Aitken, Teresa Shields and Sam Hooper, were simply there because it was "something to do on a Sunday".

Hooper was "pretty stoked" about the royal visit and thought Harry was a "pretty cool guy".

"He seems pretty chill."

Many were left disappointed the meet and greet was not longer, but the couple had to leave to meet other engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan touched down in Wellington just before 3pm today at the Air Force terminal in Rongotai.

Fans had gathered there as well with their faces pressed to the chain link fence around the terminal, hoping to get a glimpse of the couple.

Some brought stepladders and pushed to the front of the crowd to get the best view.

The Duke and Duchess smiled and waved to the cheering fans as they left the tarmac.

They are now heading to Government House for a reception and speeches.