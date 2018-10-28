An e-scooter race hosted by an Auckland pub has gone off without a hitch despite controversy surrounding the scooters.

Half a dozen electric-scooter speedsters gathered at Chapel Bar & Bistro on Sunday afternoon for the first-ever Ponsonby Rd Lime Scooter Grand Prix.

It followed days of controversy over Lime's hire-by-the-minute scooters after 14 ACC claims in eight days and warnings of probable deaths and injury.

But despite this, and every contestant having to sign a waiver exempting Chapel Bar for any damages, deaths or injuries - no one was injured in the quick circuit around Ponsonby's back streets.

The Ponsonby Rd Lime Scooter Grand Prix held by Chapel Bar & Bistro on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Doug Sherring

Chapel Bar owner Luke Dallow told the Herald the race event is a "tongue and cheek" promotion for Heineken Zero, a non-alcoholic lager.

Dallow said the safety of the public was paramount and he had gone to every effort to make the event fun but secure. This included getting approval from Police and Auckland Transport.

The competition was alcohol-free and all contestants were made to wear hi-visibility vests and helmets and race at 30 second intervals to avoid any crashes.

Ponsonby Rd Lime Scooter Grand Prix winner Chris 'Tig' Mansfield. Photo / Doug Sherring

The sun shone down on the stylish suburb as each rider took off down Anglesea St and took a hard right turn on to Paget St.

From there contestants sped along Picton St and on to Hepburn St before being challenged by the Anglesea hill and the stretch to the finish line.

Winner Chris "Tig" Mansfield brought it home with a time of 3.06, and limped off his scooter with a sore calf muscle after a slog up the hill.

"It was a little bit emotional to be honest," he said.

"Obviously all I wanted was to stay on, but now obviously I have done the mahi and got the treats and here I am the winner."

Mansfield was followed closely by Blaine Stevenson who came in at 3:18, and Josh McCormack who finished at 3:54.