Of all the signs that could have had a chance at catching Prince Harry's eye, it was one being held up by a little boy with red hair - also named Harry.

Harry Smith was among the legions of fans who turned out on a sunny Wellington day to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan.

The 7-year-old from Paraparaumu, wearing a sparkly blue bow tie, was spotted holding up a hand-made sign reading: "Hi Harry, I'm Harry.''



Up to 2000 people gathered behind barriers put up outside the Pukeahu National War Memorial - the royal couple's only public appearance scheduled in Wellington.

Dignitaries, including mayor Justin Lester, arrived shortly before the Duke and Duchess, who later placed a wreath of fern fronds on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

People crammed against the cordons as they waited; a real sense of excitement building.

Some of the fans wore cardboard Burger King crowns on their heads, while others waved small paper flag.

Ivan Andrews and his friends held a large banner that said: "Honour the dead - no more wars.''

The group believed it was wrong for the royals to be laying a wreath to mourn the dead due to the role of the British Empire in colonisation and the deaths of others.

Others were clearly there to celebrate the couple's arrival, some bringing along stepladders in the hopes of getting a better view of them.

Excited chatter rose after a quick trumpet blast blew and people with babies and small children lifted them high above the crowd.

Cellphones shot up and cameras were poised to snatch a picture of Harry and Meghan when they arrived.

Later, after the royal couple had been and gone, children who were among the lucky ones to speak to the Duke and Duchess said they were asked what sports they played.

They listed them off: Cricket, rugby, hockey, netball and basketball.

A group who had travelled down from Kairanga School, in Palmerston North, said Meghan said she was really cold.

Nate Kearins, 13, said he asked Prince Harry if he knew who NZ pro basketballer Steven Adams was and he had no idea and clearly didn't know much about basketball.

Another young fan, 11-year-old Minnie Newman, of Kelburn Girl Guides, said the couple asked what the best thing was about Guides and she replied that she got to do lots of amazing activities.

"I love her dress and she was really pretty,'' Minnie said of Meghan.

"She seems really nice and kind and would be good for royalty.''

Greta Crowe, 11, said she answered that the best part of Guides was getting to meet them.

Prince Harry responded: "What? Waiting around at Government House in the cold?'' The couple shared a laugh at that.