A historic piece of central Ponsonby has gone on the market.

The HRV system aside, the Sheehan St two bedroom property has largely remained unchanged since it was built in the early 1900s.

Solicitor Sandy Anderson is acting on behalf of the home's owner, who wants to be known only as Daphne, and says it will be perfect for someone who wants a summer do-up project because it's in need of a bit of TLC.

The home was bought by Daphne's parents in the 1930s before it was signed over to their daughter in the '70s when they died.

The 90sq m home sits on a 311sq m property and has two bedrooms, one of which has a sunroom attached. The home also has a fireplace and single garage.

It's across the road from Ponsonby Intermediate School and just a short walk from nearby shops and cafes.

The original furnishings remain in situ throughout the house. Photo / Ray White

The home's bathroom. Photo / Ray White

One of the two bedrooms. Photo / Ray White

Anderson said she was familiar with Daphne, now 85, because she was one of the neighbours who Daphne would always drop Christmas cake to, a cake with a hearty dose of fortified wine to give it the added punch.

"She was a character around the streets. She used to walk up and down every day and every year she would make these incredible Christmas cakes that were so laden with fortified wine, it was fantastic, she used to make them for everybody.

"We knew she wasn't well when she stopped."

Daphne was now living in a rest home, Anderson said.

The solicitor hoped the new owner would be local and be keen to put in the effort for a renovation project.

The kitchin and dining area. Photo / Ray White

Daphne's family first bought the Ponsonby home in the 1930s. Photo / Ray White

"I hope it's someone in the area that buys it, I'm sure it probably will be. Most of the properties in Ponsonby end up being sold to people in the area."

Whoever bought it would just need to be prepared to put in some hard yards renovating. Otherwise, the home did have a residential, single-story, title.

"It would be truly a project, yes, there's no doubt about that. It's just a very different market than it used to be. It's very original. It's been unchanged for all those years but she's kept it lovely and tidy.

"It's part of that part of Ponsonby that keeps disappearing."

The home, which goes under the hammer on Wednesday November 7, is valued at $1.5 million.