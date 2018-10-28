A man has been taken to hospital after being injured in a chemical incident in Canterbury this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a house in Rolleston.

A St John spokesman said just before 2pm that medical staff were at the scene, as were Fire and Emergency staff.

The spokesman said the exact cause of the man's injuries - which have not been revealed - are not yet known.

However, a St John spokesman later told Newstalk ZB that a 66-year-old male was transported to hospital after he got chlorine in his face and eyes, and also breathed some in.

The victim has been taken to Christchurch Hospital for treatment, where he is in a moderate condition.

The cause of the accident unknown.