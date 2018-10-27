A crash involving three vehicles on Saturday has left one person dead and another injured, after two motorbikes and a car collided.

The crash happened between Dannevirke and Norsewood at around 10.10am on Saturday.

One motorcyclist died at the scene,and another was transferred to Palmerston North Hospital. The hospitalised rider was originally reported to be in a serious condition but this was later updated to moderate.

The road was closed for a large portion of the day and traffic was diverted through Ormondville township.

Advertisement

The final emergency services left the scene around 5pm.

Police were yet to release the name of the victim.

According to the Ministry of Transport, from January 1 to October 25 there were 303 deaths on Hawke's Bay roads.

In Hawke's Bay there were 14 fatal crashes over the same period.

Of the deceased, six people were the driver, three were passengers, three were motorcyclists, one was a pedestrian and one was a cyclist.

Waikato experienced the highest number of fatal vehicle crashes, with 57 deaths on the region's roads, and the West Coast had the lowest with three.

However, despite the number of vehicles in New Zealand increasing by about 85 per cent since 1990, road-related injuries and deaths have both dropped, by 15 per cent and 49 per cent respectively.

According to the Police, the social cost of crashes in New Zealand is about $3 billion a year.

There were three other major crashes on Saturday, one in Morrinsville, one near Palmerston North and one between Opotiki and Gisborne.

A police spokesperson said the police force remain focused on four main behaviours which contribute to death and serious injury on our roads.

"Driving too fast for the conditions, driving impaired - which includes fatigue - driving distracted, and people not wearing their seatbelt.

"Watch your speed and following distances, make sure you're driving fresh and alert, don't get distracted by the kids in the back or by your phone, and make sure everyone is wearing their seatbelt."

They said everyone had a responsibility in keeping our roads safe.

"If we all work together, we can make a difference and stop deaths on our roads."