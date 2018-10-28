Excitement is high at Wellington Airport, as the royals touched down for the New Zealand leg of their tour.

The plane has come to a stop in front of the Air Force terminal.

There is a whole lot of anticipation as a crowd wait to get a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan; with some turning up with makeshift seats, picnic blankets and even stepladders to try and get the first view of the royal couple.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, depart Sydney Airport. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew out of Sydney Airport just before 10am on a Royal New Zealand Air Force flight to Wellington with the Kiwi Invictus team.

At 2pm, up to 20 people had gathered outside the gates at the Air Force terminal in Wellington, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal couple when they touch down.

More people are turning up; some standing in clusters chatting as planes roar past on the nearby runway.

Other fans are promptly pushing to the front of the crowd to set them up a premium viewing spot.

There is an air of excitement among those waiting at the chain link fences around the terminal.

Had the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived yesterday they would have stepped off the plane to pouring rain and foggy skies, but today they will be greeted with sunshine and a view of the waves rolling in along the city's coast.

After touching down the royal couple will be met off the plane by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern before receiving a haka.

The couple will then attend a reception hosted by the Governor General where there will be a pōwhiri, which includes a haka performed by members of the New Zealand Armed Forces, as well as a 21-gun salute.

They'll then lay a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Pukeahu National War Memorial before meeting Ardern.

The Duke and Duchess will visit the newly unveiled UK War Memorial – whose design takes the form of two of the United Kingdom and New Zealand's most iconic trees, the Royal Oak and a Pōhutakawa - before taking a stroll around the memorial park.

Wellington mayor Justin Lester told Radio NZ the memorial was where people would have the best chance to see the royal newlyweds.

However, he urged people to be on their best behaviour.

"So get along early, be respectful of other members of the public and in particular children. Everybody wants to get an opportunity to say hello. Unfortunately not everyone will get that opportunity but some people may get lucky."

Several thousand people were expected to turn out to the event, which runs from 4.45pm to 5.35pm.

The couple will then return to Government House to celebrate the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand with Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

These Wellington teens secured their primo spot for the Royal couple's walkabout this afternoon. Photo / Georgina Campbell

On Monday, they will enjoy breakfast at the iconic Maranui Cafe at 10am with various charities before hitting the bush in the Abel Tasman National Park.

There they will enjoy a barbecue and go for a hike.

They'll then return to Wellington and meet young artists involved in Courtenay Creative a fantasy horror make-up, costume and virtual reality facility.

On Tuesday the Duke and Duchess will be at the North Shore's Queen's Commonwealth Canopy between 11.45am and 12.45pm, before heading to childrens' prison charity Pillars with Ardern.

They will then go for a stroll along the Viaduct between 4pm and 4.20pm before meeting up with the Ardern for a reception at Auckland War Memorial Museum.

On Wednesday they will head to Rotorua and be welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae about 11.30am.

They will then visit Rainbow Springs before going on a walk through Rotorua's Government Gardens from 3.30pm to 4pm.

Prince Harry and Meghan will then walk through the Redwoods Treewalk, a 700m-long walkway of suspension bridges between 117-year-old Redwood trees

​The couple will head back to Auckland before flying out on Thursday.

Meanwhile in Australia, Colonel Michael Miller farewelled the royal couple on behalf of the NSW governor, David Hurley.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is now visibly pregnant, has managed to keep up with most of the approximate 60 engagements on a hectic visit, greeted by enthusiastic crowds from the Australian bush to the Pacific Islands, news.com.au reported.

One of their key engagements was attending the Invictus Games closing ceremony last night, where Meghan delivered a rousing speech.

"It has been such an honour being here, supporting you and supporting my husband at the Invictus Games which he started four years ago," she said to the crowd.

The 37-year-old also spoke of how she had met troops deployed all over the world.

"I'm not sure if many of you know this but a few years ago, before I met my husband, I had the incredible honour of meeting troops deployed all over the world from the UK, Afghanistan and several other countries.

"In travelling to these military bases, I was given a very special glimpse into the lives of those who serve our countries. I was able to see the unshakeable bond between servicemen and women on the ground together, but at the same time to feel the palpable longing for family and friends while deployed.

"Once home, the need for that anchor of support from loved ones, especially given how much it accelerates recovery and rehabilitation is immeasurable. I've been reminded of those memories here."

Royal itinerary

October 28

• Arrive

• Welcome at Government House

• Wreath-laying ceremony at Pukeahu

• National War Memorial Park

• Reception hosted by the Governor-General

October 29

• Visit Maranui Cafe at Lyall Bay

• Travel to Abel Tasman National Park

• Beach barbecue with schoolchildren

• Return to Wellington for an encounter with young people

October 30

• Travel to Redvale on Auckland's North Shore

• Join children in a gumboot-throwing contest

• Visit Pillars, which supports children with a parent in prison

• Wander around Viaduct Harbour

• Reception hosted by the Prime Minister

October 31

• Visit Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua

• Check out Rainbow Springs

• Public meet and greet Rotorua Government Gardens

• Visit Redwoods Treewalk

• Return to Auckland

November 1

• Leave

Best places for a glimpse

• Wellington's National War Memorial Park - today

• Auckland's Viaduct Harbour on the afternoon of October 30

• Rotorua's Government Gardens on the afternoon of October 31