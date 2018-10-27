Two men have been arrested after six men were attacked in Greymouth, leaving one of them with serious injuries.

Police are now calling for witnesses, or anyone who has information about the attack on Arnott Heights at 3.30am today, to contact them.

The victims were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries.

The two alleged offenders were found by police at an Arnott Heights

address.

The men, aged 18 and 19, have been charged with assault with intent to

injure.

They are scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

Anyone with information is urged to call Greymouth Police on 03 768 1600.