Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, should have a rain-free landing when they arrive in the capital this afternoon.

The royal couple are flying into Wellington about 3pm.

MetService says after some early morning showers today, Wellington looks set to remain clear for the rest of the day.

However, winds are due to pick up tomorrow possibly reaching severe gale strength in exposed parts of coastal Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa on Tuesday.

Advertisement

There was also a good chance of thunderstorms for most of the upper North Island - from Central Plateau north - tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Duty forecaster said most parts of the country should expect some rain today, if not already.

The story is similar for tomorrow.

It would be a week where no two days would be the same as there were a number of low pressure systems and more settled patches moving across from the Tasman.

"The story for the week is one of changeable for the whole country. We have a number of systems moving through, a low system on Monday and then a [high] ridge on Tuesday and then another low system on Wednesday.

A series of high and low fronts will see classic changeable spring weather right across the country this week, says MetService. Photo / Michael Craig

"Every day this week is going to bring something different for most people."

After a relatively dry Tuesday, the South Island will get a deluge of rain on Wednesday while the North Island has a reprieve.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

MetService said the watch was for the possibility of heavy rain to continue about the ranges of the Eastern Bay of Plenty until this afternoon when rainfall amounts could reach warning criteria.

The watch is in place from 8am to 2pm.

For Rotorua and Tauranga today there is a chance of heavy falls easing to a few showers this morning, and clearing early evening.

Tomorrow will see rain developing in the morning, possibly heavy, turning to showers in the afternoon.

Top temperatures

Today, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Auckland 19, 18, 16, 18

Hamilton 19, 18, 17, 18

Wellington 17, 17, 13, 15

Christchurch 18, 15, 12, 15

Dunedin 18, 15, 12, 15