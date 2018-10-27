At least five people have been hospitalised during this morning's Auckland Marathon, with one fighting for their life.
One person is in a critical condition, and two in a serious condition, St John says.
READ MORE:
• Auckland Marathon jams traffic on harbour bridge
The Herald understands the five people taken to hospital are attendees but it is not clear if they are all compeitiors.
Advertisement
A half-marathon competitor said she saw three people collapse during her run.
Auckland Marathon organisers have been asked for comment.
More to follow.