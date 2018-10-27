At least five people have been hospitalised during this morning's Auckland Marathon, with one fighting for their life.

One person is in a critical condition, and two in a serious condition, St John says.

The Herald understands the five people taken to hospital are attendees but it is not clear if they are all compeitiors.

Runners go through a water station at the ASB Auckland Marathon. Photo / Dean Purcell

A half-marathon competitor said she saw three people collapse during her run.

Auckland Marathon organisers have been asked for comment.

More to follow.