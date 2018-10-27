A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a car in Tauranga last night is today recovering in Tauranga Hospital.

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 6pm on Windsor Rd, Bellevue. The road was closed but reopened at 7.10pm.

A bystander said the motorcyclist hit the car, then a tree before hitting another car and ending up 10m down the road.

"His bike seat is on the other side of the car and shoe on the other side of the road."

It is understood the driver of the first car was turning into a driveway at the time.

A police media spokeswoman said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital but it was not clear how seriously the rider was hurt.