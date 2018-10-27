A heavy rain watch is in place for the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

MetService said the watch was for the possibility of heavy rain to continue about the ranges of the Eastern Bay of Plenty until this afternoon when rainfall amounts could reach warning criteria.

The watch is in place from 8am to 2pm.

For Rotorua and Tauranga today there is a chance of heavy falls easing to a few showers this morning, and clearing early evening.

Tomorrow will see rain developing in the morning, possibly heavy, turning to showers in the afternoon.