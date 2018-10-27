Traffic is backed up trying to get on to the Auckland Harbour Bridge while the Auckland Marathon takes place this morning.

An NZ Transport Agency spokesman said there were queues at 9.15am in southbound lanes between Northcote Rd and Esmonde Rd as traffic was reduced from four lanes to two, clearing two lanes on the left for the marathon.

NZTA cameras show long queues of traffic trying to get on to the motorway at Esmonde Rd, where only one lane is available, and queues building at Northcote Rd.

But they show traffic apparently flowing smoothly at Onewa Rd, where the motorway on-ramp is closed.

Traffic was flowing smoothly at Onewa Rd at 9.25am. Photo / NZTA

Onewa Rd traffic trying to get to the city is being diverted back up the motorway to Northcote Rd, where motorists are directed across the motorway and back on to the southern lanes in time to get into the middle lanes before the harbour bridge.

The Northern Busway is also closed from Constellation Drive to Onewa Rd because of a half-marathon operating from Smales Farm to the city.

Traffic building at Northcote Rd at 9.25am. Photo / NZTA

On the city side of the bridge, the Fanshawe St offramp is closed until 3pm. Motorists heading into the city are turning off at Cook St.

NZTA said the congestion between Northcote Rd and Esmonde Rd appeared to be caused by people dropping off runners at Smales Farm for the start of the half-marathon.