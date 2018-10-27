Power is out in the Tauranga suburb of Ōtūmoetai after a crash this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on Ngatai Rd at 7.15am where a car had crashed into a power pole.

The pole was knocked down and lines were hanging down, she said.

According to the Powerco website 76 properties have been affected by the outage.

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries and one lane is closed with a diversion in place down Vale St.

The car will need to be towed but not until the power company has checked the damage.