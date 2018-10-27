A man apparently covered in blood in Wellington this morning turned out to be drunk after a night out dressed as a nurse.

Police and ambulance services were called to a property in Vivian St at 6.40am after a caller reported a man "dead or passed out" in a lift.

But a police spokeswoman said it turned out to be an early Halloween incident.

"On arrival, the man was responsive to prods," she said.

"He was very intoxicated, wearing a nurse costume and covered in fake blood."

She said no other Halloween incidents had been reported around the country yet ahead of the official celebration on Wednesday night, October 31.