A house fire on Kapiti Island let rip earlier this evening but has been contained.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said there had been no reports of injures and the fire had been put out before crews arrived at the scene.

Dozens of emergency services - including Paraparaumu, Waikanae, rural crews from Upper Hutt and a Command Unit from Wellington City - were in attendance after receiving a call at 6.30pm.

"We've been told the fire happened because a chimney fire had gone through the roof escape," the spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency was investigating.

Police and helicopter services were also assisting.