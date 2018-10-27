A house fire on Kapiti Island let rip earlier this evening but has been contained.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said there had been no reports of injures and the fire had been put out before crews arrived at the scene.
Dozens of emergency services - including Paraparaumu, Waikanae, rural crews from Upper Hutt and a Command Unit from Wellington City - were in attendance after receiving a call at 6.30pm.
"We've been told the fire happened because a chimney fire had gone through the roof escape," the spokeswoman said.
Fire and Emergency was investigating.
Police and helicopter services were also assisting.