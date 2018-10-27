Human whoopie cushions, fairies with wigs and even dogs dressed in tutus were among the thousands of people and animals dipped in pink at Auckland's Domain yesterday - all supporting a vision for zero deaths from breast cancer.

More than $200,000 was raised at this year's Pink Star Walk, thanks to the 2161 people who took part in the 5km and 10km walk, despite the patches of pouring rain.

Some walkers were celebrating survivors while others were remembering loved-ones they had lost.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ ambassador and The Hits broadcaster Stacey Morrison was among the crowd. She was walking on behalf of her mother Sue and grandmother Joyce, who both died of breast cancer.

Morrison was just 27 when her mother died.



"This event is all about raising some funds, definitely having some fun and getting together and celebrating why we want to make sure we save more New Zealand women," Morrison told the Herald.

Earlier this month Morrison - now 45 years old and a mother of three - was urging Kiwi women, especially Māori, to enrol for free breast screening this October after having her first mammogram.

"It's a bit scary, but I promise you it's scarier not to do it," she said.

BreastScreen Aotearoa, the national screening programme, offers free two-yearly mammograms to eligible women aged 45-69.

Nine women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer in New Zealand - that's 3000 a year.

Funds raised from the event will go towards researching new breast cancer treatments, promoting awareness and educating to save lives as well as supporting those battling the disease.

A Pink Star Walk will take place in Wellington next Saturday, November 3, and in Christchurch the following Saturday, November 10.

The facts:

• More than 600 New Zealanders died of breast cancer every year.

• Māori have a 65 per cent higher breast cancer mortality rate than non-Māori, but when their cancer is found on a mammogram, their survival rate is the same as non- Māori.

• A breast cancer patient has a 92 per cent chance of surviving for 10 years if her cancer is detected by a regular screening mammogram. That figure drops to 75 per cent if a lump is the first sign.