The person who was seriously injured in yesterday's barbecue explosion at a South Auckland school is now in a stable condition at Middlemore Hospital.

Seven people, five students and two staff, were taken to hospital after a butane canister exploded at De La Salle College in Māngere East at about 11.50am.

A Counties Manakau District Health Board spokeswoman said she couldn't confirm if the person seriously injured was a student or a member of staff but said their condition had improved since last night.

"The remaining patients who received minor injures had been discharged from hospital."

Advertisement

De La Salle College principal Myles Hogarty said the explosion took place at morning interval and "involved a portable gas cooker exploding while boys were running a sausage sizzle as part of their Young Enterprise Studies".

"Three boys received burns to their hair, two staff members supervising the event also received minor burns," he said.

"All students and staff were treated immediately by the College medical centre as well as St John ambulance personnel. The three students and two staff members have been taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment and observation."

Two of the students had received burns to the sides of their face.

Hogarty said the third student's injuries were not as severe.

De La Salle College is an integrated Catholic boys' secondary ' school was established in 1953 by the De La Salle brothers.