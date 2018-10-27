COMMENT:

It feels a bit like this royal tour has been going on for months.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in New Zealand today on the final leg of a trip that has taken them to Australia, Fiji and Tonga.

As with all royal visits — or at least those involving younger members of the family — every cough and sniff is reported at breakneck pace.

The coverage has been unrelenting here before Harry and Meghan have even stepped on to Kiwi soil.

They have, perhaps, attracted even more attention than usual give how recently they were married, the pre-tour announcement of a royal baby on the way, Meghan's TV background and Harry having retained a special place in hearts and minds since we saw him as a young boy forlornly following his mother's funeral procession.

There will be those who will always dislike the notion of a monarchy, particularly one so distant from where we see ourselves as a nation today.

Others will lament the cost — estimates range from a few hundred thousand dollars to more than $1 million falling on the taxpayer. All to host a wealthy young couple who will want for nothing. There's little dispute that the money could be better spent.

And yet it's a fair bet that many of us will be swept up in the excitement of seeing the royals wandering around Auckland's Viaduct or tasting a plate in a Rotorua restaurant.

Those places will also gain a few moments of glorious glare in the world's media, which should be considered a spin-off benefit.

The true benefit, though, is the feel good factor. It's a chance to briefly put aside so much of the world's bad news and enjoy the chance to catch a glimpse of royalty.

So far the trip Harry and Meghan have wowed everyone from children to drought-stricken farmers and shone a spotlight on issues close to their hearts — mental health, the environment and the Invictus Games — in a jam-packed list of engagements.

So suspend any lingering cynicism and let's prove, once again, that Kiwis know how to roll out the welcome mat.

They're only here for four days — and it's a long time between such visits.