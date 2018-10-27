Hundreds of mourners have assembled at the Alpine Helicopters hangar in Wanaka for the funeral of Nick Wallis.

His coffin was carried into the hangar as his family, including sir Tim Wallis, entered.

Sir Tim, in his familiar wheelchair was holding a wreath.

Prue, Lady Wallis with sons Toby and Jonathan at the funeral of Nick Wallis. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Nick's wife and children accompanied the coffin.

Nick, who was the director and general manager of Alpine Helicopters and the youngest son of Sir Tim Wallis, was killed alongside Department of Conservation workers Paul Hondelink and Scott Theobold in a helicopter crash in Wanaka last Thursday.

The crash came less than three months after Nick's brother and fellow pilot, Matthew Timothy Wallis, was killed in a helicopter crash in July.

Mr Hondelink's funeral will be held on Sunday afternoon at the same location.

Nick Wallis' coffin is carried into the Alpine Helicopters hangar. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

The family of Mr Theobald, who was also killed in the crash, will hold two funeral services - one at 2pm on Wednesday at Glentanner Holiday Park near Aoraki/Mt Cook, and one at 2pm on Saturday November 3, in Whangarei.