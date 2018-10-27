Traffic is being diverted near Auckland Airport after a truck and trailer has rolled, blocking the road.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the corner of George Bolt Memorial Drive and Landing Drive at 1.20pm today.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said one male had minor injures but refused treatment.

"No one else was injured and it probably looked worse than it was."

A police spokeswoman said there was a lot of smoke coming from the truck that was blocking the road.

"The northbound lane on George Bolt Memorial Drive was blocked and traffic was being diverted."