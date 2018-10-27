Three people are feared injured in a single-car crash on a notorious Waikato road this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the crash scene on Kereone Rd, on the eastern outskirts of Morrinsville.

Police were called to the site about 12.10pm and said initial indications were that three people were injured.

The road is closed, with diversions in place through Maungakawa Rd and Pakarau Rd.

Advertisement

In August last year a person died and another was hospitalised after a crash on the same road.

And in 2012 a car driver died after colliding with a tractor at the intersection of Kereone and Cussen roads.

The road has been the scene of at least two other fatal crashes, one in May 2011 and another before that.

The rural, 100km/h road is often used as shortcut between Morrinsville and Matamata.