The grief-stricken father of a budding American polo player who died near Christchurch over Labour weekend says her family is starting to plan a celebration of her life.

Mystery surrounds Lauren Biddle's death in Clifton, a beachside suburb near Sumner in Christchurch, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 22-year-old had been in New Zealand for just over a week. She had planned to stay in Clifton, working and playing polo, until March.

Back in the United States, where Lauren grew up, her family was in shock at the loss of their "vibrant, fun-loving" girl.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Herald on Sunday from Houston, Lauren's father Tommy Biddle Sr said coming to terms with his daughter's death was a process.

"We're all having our moments every day," he said.

"We'll never get over it but we're trying to move forward, and figure out ways to cope with it."

Tommy is based in Texas for work, while Lauren's mother is in Florida. The pair are separated.

Lauren also had a 29-year-old stepbrother and a 13-year-old sister.

The family were waiting on a police toxicology test and post mortem results to be finalised before Lauren's body could be sent home.

Lauren with her father Tommy Biddle in Millbrook, New York. Photo / Supplied

When this happened, they would get together with the young woman's friends and the polo community to hold a celebration of her life.

"As a family we don't want anything grand," Tommy said.

"We don't want people in black or being down ... We want everyone to have a good time and celebrate her."

The United States Polo Association paid tribute to Lauren online, remembering her as a "promising young player" who had lived life to the fullest.

"In another two weeks they have the US women's open, which Lauren participated in a few times," Tommy said.

"They're going to hand out arm bands for the girls to wear in the tournament in her honour."

Lauren died in the early hours of Monday morning, at an address on Clifton Terrace.

Police and medical staff arrived at the house around 1am to find a friend performing CPR on her.

Police were carrying out a scene examination at a Spinnaker Lane address on Wednesday last week.

It was believed Biddle had been at the address earlier in the night, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said.

On Saturday afternoon, police said there was no update into the investigation.

Polo was all-consuming for the Biddles, Tommy said, and Lauren was a fourth-generation player.

Tommy plays the game professionally in the States and Lauren's mother plays alongside her work with horses in Florida.

Lauren had travelled to New Zealand from Australia - her second trip to Aotearoa - and had been playing across the ditch for around three weeks prior to her arrival here.

Lauren was not only an accomplished polo player, but was also into show jumping and equestrian.

"She was an amazing rider," Tommy said.

Another of the 22-year-old's great loves in life were her two dogs, which Tommy was now looking after.

"She left home and said, 'Dad take care of my dogs, I'll be back in March'."

Tommy said he was struggling with the loss, but talking about his daughter was acting as a form of therapy.

"I don't mind talking about her," he said. "I want to talk about her forever."