Traffic is being diverted on State Highway 2 after a crash involving a car and two motorcycles closed the stretch between Norsewood and Dannevirke.

Police said the crash happened at 10.10am this morning.

"One motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries and one is in a serious condition," a police spokeswoman said.

Traffic is being diverted via Matamau-Ormondville Road to Ormondville township, then via Ormondville-Norsewood Road through to Norsewood.